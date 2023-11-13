Brewers next manager; Pat Murphy to be named: report

article

The Milwaukee Brewers are expected to name Pat Murphy their new manager, according to a report Monday night, Nov. 13.

Writer Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic posted the news on X on Monday, Nov. 13.

This comes after the Chicago Cubs hired manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee, where he managed the Brewers for nine years.

Rosenthal reported that Murphy is Counsell's former coach at Notre Dame and was his bench coach in Milwaukee from 2015 to 2023. The two would become rivals in the NL Central.

This is a developing story.