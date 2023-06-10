Milwaukee Brewers MLB 'Play Ball Weekend' youth baseball clinic

The Milwaukee Brewers hosted a baseball clinic Saturday morning, June 10 for hundreds of area kids.

It was held at Baran Park near 1st and Lincoln.

Some current and former Brewers were there to help kids have some fun and learn a thing or two in the process.

This was all part of MLB's "Play Ball Weekend" initiative, encouraging kids to play baseball and softball.