Milwaukee Brewers reveal food truck park, known as "The Alley"
MILWAUKEE - The American Family Field food and beverage offerings are getting an upgrade for 2025 and will feature innovative additions to the lineup, officials with the Milwaukee Brewers said.
Bring your appetite to the ballpark
What we know:
When the home opener arrives, the Brewers will debut "The Alley" Food Truck Park, boasting local food truck vendors. "The Alley" is located on the left-field Loge level. It will be home to Chuchos Red Tacos, Hidden Kitchen MKE, Nadi Plates and Baron’s Gelato.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
In addition to the food offerings, the space includes a new bar, which officials say creates a unique gathering space for fans to catch the game.
Photo gallery
The Alley, food truck park at American Family Field
The offerings
Dig deeper:
Each vendor will have unique offerings and fan favorite items:
- Chuchos Red Tacos – Birria Tacos, Burritos, Quesitacos and Churros
- Hidden Kitchen MKE – Grilled Ham and Cheese, Cubano Sandwich, Reuben Rolls and Steak Sandwich
- Nadi Plates – Parmesan Truffle Fries, Pepperoni or Sausage Calzones and Hot Italian Beef Sandwich
- Baron’s Gelato Cart – a variety of gelato flavors
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The Brewers say a new vendor will also join the 3rd Street Market Hall Annex, located on the right-field Loge level. Creta Mediterranean Grill will bring gyros with the option of lamb and chicken gyros and loaded fries with either lamb or chicken and tzatziki sauce.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers.