Milwaukee Brewers reveal food truck park, known as "The Alley"

article

The Brief Bring your appetite if you're headed to American Family Field in 2025. The Milwaukee Brewers are excited to share new food offerings in "The Alley." "The Alley" boasts local food truck vendors with an array of tasty plates.



The American Family Field food and beverage offerings are getting an upgrade for 2025 and will feature innovative additions to the lineup, officials with the Milwaukee Brewers said.

Bring your appetite to the ballpark

What we know:

When the home opener arrives, the Brewers will debut "The Alley" Food Truck Park, boasting local food truck vendors. "The Alley" is located on the left-field Loge level. It will be home to Chuchos Red Tacos, Hidden Kitchen MKE, Nadi Plates and Baron’s Gelato.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In addition to the food offerings, the space includes a new bar, which officials say creates a unique gathering space for fans to catch the game.

Photo gallery

Image 1 of 10 ▼ The Alley, food truck park at American Family Field

The offerings

Dig deeper:

Each vendor will have unique offerings and fan favorite items:

Chuchos Red Tacos – Birria Tacos, Burritos, Quesitacos and Churros

Hidden Kitchen MKE – Grilled Ham and Cheese, Cubano Sandwich, Reuben Rolls and Steak Sandwich

Nadi Plates – Parmesan Truffle Fries, Pepperoni or Sausage Calzones and Hot Italian Beef Sandwich

Baron’s Gelato Cart – a variety of gelato flavors

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

The Brewers say a new vendor will also join the 3rd Street Market Hall Annex, located on the right-field Loge level. Creta Mediterranean Grill will bring gyros with the option of lamb and chicken gyros and loaded fries with either lamb or chicken and tzatziki sauce.