Milwaukee Brewers fan snapshots; show us your Brew Crew spirit

FOX6 wants you to show your Brew Crew spirit as the Milwaukee Brewers power their way through the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason in 2025.

Show us fan snapshots that you're capturing during this postseason. Share photos you've taken throughout the season while visiting American Family Field. Send us your tailgate party pictures. We want to see them all! Just tap the ADD button in the gallery below to get started.

Our team will be going through the fan snapshots. Most will be shared online – and you will see many of them on-air.