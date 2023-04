Milwaukee Brewers fall to Detroit Tigers, Maton hits 3-run homer

article

Nick Maton had a three-run homer and Matthew Boyd pitched effectively for five innings to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Boyd (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking one as the Brewers lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

José Cisnero, Tyler Holton and Jason Foley each tossed a scoreless inning and Alex Lange finished with a perfect ninth for his second save in three chances.

Maton put the Tigers up 3-1 in the third, salvaging the inning with his homer off Colin Rae (0-1). Detroit had three walks and two hits in the inning but had a runner caught stealing and another caught in a rundown. Javy Báez’s two-out single put two aboard, and Maton sent a 3-1 pitch 390 feet to right for his fourth homer.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Mike Brosseau answered in the bottom half with his third homer to make it 3-2.

Detroit made it 4-2 in the fifth when Eric Haase doubled to open, advanced on a ground out, and then slid home ahead of the tag on a bouncer to second.

Rae (0-1), making his third start since being called up after Brandon Woodruff went on the injured list, allowed four runs on five hits in five innings, walking four with one strikeout.

Milwaukee loaded the bases with one out in the fourth on three singles, but Boyd escaped when Joey Wiemer flied to center and Blake Perkins struck out.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

William Contreras staked the Brewers to a 1-0 lead in the first with his first homer, a two-out solo shot to center.