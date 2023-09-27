Milwaukee Brewers beat St. Louis Cardinals

article

Tyrone Taylor hit two run-scoring doubles and the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers came from behind to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Taylor’s second double in the seventh drove in Brian Anderson with the tiebreaking run after Anderson doubled off Jacob Barnes (0-1).

William Contreras doubled and scored on Taylor's hit and an error in the sixth. Taylor took third on a throwing error by left fielder Richie Palacios and scored when Rowdy Tellez hit into a fielder’s choice.

Joel Payamps (7-5) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Devin Williams pitched the ninth for his 36th save in 40 chances.

The Cardinals have 89 losses for the first time since 1997.

Milwaukee claimed the division crown for the third time in six seasons on Tuesday night thanks to the Atlanta Braves, who overcame a six-run deficit and beat the wild-card contending Chicago Cubs 7-6. It was the Brewers’ sixth division crown in franchise history.

The Brewers made the postseason for the fifth time in the last six seasons and ninth overall.

The Cardinals loaded the bases with one out in the eighth off Andrew Chafin. He escaped the jam by hustling to first to take the relay throw from shortstop Brice Turang and complete a double play.

Cardinals starter Zack Thompson allowed two runs — one earned — on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Masyn Winn hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded off Milwaukee starter Wade Miley in the second inning for a 1-0 lead. That was the only run on six hits that Miley allowed in five innings.

The Cardinals capitalized on reliever Abner Uribe’s wildness for a run in the sixth. Luken Baker singled, moved to second on a walk and scored after two wild pitches.

Cardinals rookie outfielder Jordan Walker’s single in the eighth extended his hitting streak to 12 games.