Brewers cleared to host 25% capacity to open season; no tailgating

article

The City of Milwaukee Health Department has approved a plan for the Milwaukee Brewers to begin the regular season at 25-percent of total capacity at American Family Field. But tailgating at American Family Field was not approved to begin the season.

American Family Field has a capacity of 41,900. So that means roughly 10,000 fans may be allowed in the ballpark.

Opening Day is set for Thursday, April 1 at 1:10 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins. The last home game with fans in attendance was on Sept. 22, 2019, a 4-3 Brewers win over Pittsburgh in the middle of a run of 11 wins in 12 games.

Approval of the plan also allows the team to bring much-needed jobs for members of the event staff and game-day workforce.

American Family Field

Rick Schlesinger, Milwaukee Brewers President – Business Operations, issued this statement in a news release:

Advertisement

"This is an exciting day for us, as well as our fans and partners who we know are eager to return to American Family Field. Our players repeatedly say that Brewers fans bring phenomenal energy to the game and are the critical piece of the ballpark atmosphere.

"We appreciate the cooperation of Commissioner Johnson and her staff as they reviewed our detailed plan to safely allow fans to watch the Brewers in person. Approval of the plan also allows us to bring much-needed jobs for members of our event staff and game-day workforce.



"We will continue to communicate with the city officials and work toward increasing the capacity if the health metrics continue to improve."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

A news release says Brewers Season Seat Holders and Suite Holders will be contacted about their options for attending games in the next week. Information on tickets to individual games will be announced at a later date.

More information on fan accommodations and safety rules can be found at brewers.com/COVID.