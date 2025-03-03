Milwaukee Brewers 2025 home opener details announced

article

The Brief Mark your calendars for the 2025 Home Opener against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, March 31. The Crew will return to American Family Field for the first time since the loss of Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Uecker. Fans can look forward to unique experiences beginning at the 2025 Home Opener and throughout the season.



The Milwaukee Brewers’ home opener is just four short weeks away! The Crew will take on the Kansas City Royals on Monday, March 31 at 1:10 p.m.

Home Opener

What we know:

The Crew will host Kansas City for three games (March 31-April 2) and then continues the homestand with a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds (April 3-6).

The Crew will return to American Family Field for the first time since the loss of the beloved Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Uecker, who passed away in January of this year. The Home Opener will include several remembrances, including Ueck’s signature across the outfield grass, a moment of silence and the Milwaukee debut of the Uecker jersey patch on all on-field personnel jerseys.

There will be additional nods to Uecker throughout the game.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Unique experiences

What we know:

T-Shirts on Terrace: The Crew is offering an exclusive Jackson Chourio T-shirt with select Opening Day Terrace Level seats. Only 5,000 special ticket packages are available. Visit The Crew is offering an exclusive Jackson Chourio T-shirt with select Opening Day Terrace Level seats. Only 5,000 special ticket packages are available. Visit brewers.com/OpeningDay for more information.

Pregame Party : Fans can stop by the pedestrian bridge to participate in trivia sessions with In-Game Hosts Nicole and Carrie, hop in the Brew Crew photo booth and meet Brewers mascots who will make appearances throughout the morning. Pregame entertainment will include drumline performances from both Ronald Reagan High School and South Division High School and dance performances from the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

Live Music : DJ King James and DJ Rick Jules will help get the party started near both the pedestrian bridge and the clock tower.The 5 Card Studs will rock the Miller Lite Landing from gates open until pregame ceremonies begin.DJ EJ will keep the energy going throughout the game and between innings.

DJ King James and DJ Rick Jules will help get the party started near both the pedestrian bridge and the clock tower.

The 5 Card Studs will rock the Miller Lite Landing from gates open until pregame ceremonies begin.

DJ EJ will keep the energy going throughout the game and between innings.

Related article

National Anthem: Milwaukee based singer and song writer Allison Mahal will perform the National Anthem for the 2025 Home Opener with Valkyrie, a bald eagle from the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, on field. A giant American flag will also be unraveled across the outfield of American Family Field and held by Brewers Season Seat Holders.

Retail: The entire collection including Opening Day tees and novelty items will be available in the Brewers Team Store, with new merchandise coming in daily. The Bob Uecker Jersey Patch is available ($12 with proceeds benefitting Bob’s preferred charities) in all Brewers Team Store locations to be applied to any MLB licensed Brewers jersey. The patch is limited and available until supplies are exhausted. The Brewers Team Store will be open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Giveaway: All ticketed fans who enter the gates will receive a 2025 Magnetic Schedule presented by Palermo’s Pizza.

"The Alley" Food Truck Park: Enjoy a variety of new offerings for the 2025 Brewers season, including "The Alley" located on the left field Loge Level, boasting local food truck vendors. In addition to the food offerings, the space includes a new bar, creating a unique gathering space for fans.

Community Nights, presented by Aurora Health Care®, are back with a promise to be bigger and better than ever. Look for special events around the ballpark, including curated makers markets, music, interactive stations and photo opportunities. Thursday, June 12 – Pride NightFriday, July 11 – Negro Leagues Tribute GameFriday, August 8 – Cerveceros Night

Thursday, June 12 – Pride Night

Friday, July 11 – Negro Leagues Tribute Game

Friday, August 8 – Cerveceros Night

2025 Theme Nights return with plenty of interactive fun. Don’t miss your favorite nights at the ballpark in 2025. Thursday, April 3 – Hockey Night, presented by the Milwaukee Admirals (Hockey-Style Sweatshirt)Friday, April 18 – Peanuts Night (Franklin Bobblehead)Friday, May 16 – Star Wars ™ Night, presented by ESPN Milwaukee (Jedi Jackson Bobblehead)Saturday, June 14 – Tropical Day, presented by UW Credit Union (Brewers-Branded Straw Hat)Friday, July 25 – Pokémon Go Day (T-shirt)Sunday, August 10 – Sesame Street Day (Big Bird Bobblehead)Wednesday, September 3 – Bark at the Park, presented by Fleet Farm (Portable Pet Water Bowl)Thursday, September 18 – College Night, presented by Northwestern Mutual (Student Ticket with $15 concessions credit)Friday, September 26 – Harry Potter ™ Night (Beanie)

Thursday, April 3 – Hockey Night, presented by the Milwaukee Admirals (Hockey-Style Sweatshirt)

Friday, April 18 – Peanuts Night (Franklin Bobblehead)

Friday, May 16 – Star Wars ™ Night, presented by ESPN Milwaukee (Jedi Jackson Bobblehead)

Saturday, June 14 – Tropical Day, presented by UW Credit Union (Brewers-Branded Straw Hat)

Friday, July 25 – Pokémon Go Day (T-shirt)

Sunday, August 10 – Sesame Street Day (Big Bird Bobblehead)

Wednesday, September 3 – Bark at the Park, presented by Fleet Farm (Portable Pet Water Bowl)

Thursday, September 18 – College Night, presented by Northwestern Mutual (Student Ticket with $15 concessions credit)

Friday, September 26 – Harry Potter ™ Night (Beanie)

Related article

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What's next:

A full public Celebration of Life for Bob Uecker will be hosted by the Brewers in August with more details announced later this spring.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers.



