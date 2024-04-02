Brewers home opener against Twins; sold-out crowd braves wintry mix
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers host the Minnesota Twins in the home opener at American Family Field on Tuesday, April 2.
American Family Field, Milwaukee
Strong start to season
The Brewers have started the season strong – with three victories against the New York Mets. On Sunday, March 31, Jackson Chourio hit an RBI double for his career extra-base hit and helped Collin Rea escape a bases-loaded jam as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the winless New York Mets 4-1. In that same game, Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins went 0 for 4 a day after Mets reliever Yohan Ramirez intentionally threw at him. Ramirez, who is appealing a three-game suspension, struck out Hoskins with the bases loaded in the fifth.
