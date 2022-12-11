Milwaukee beats North Park 92-63
MILWAUKEE - Elijah Jamison had 19 points in Milwaukee's 92-63 win over North Park on Sunday night.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
Jamison also contributed six assists for the Panthers (8-4). Keon Edwards scored 15 points. Markeith Browning II added 12 points and six rebounds.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Jordan Boyd finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings. Jalen Boyd added 12 points, while Kolden Vanlandingham scored 10.