Milwaukee Admirals beat Texas Stars, 2-1

Yaroslav Askarov stopped 25 shots, and Kiefer Sherwood broke a 1-1 tie with less than seven minutes to play in regulation as the Admirals won their sixth consecutive game with a 2-1 win over the Texas Stars on Saturday night.

The win vaulted the Admirals back into first place in the Central with 63 points, as they have won eight of their last nine games.

Askarov extended his own personal winning streak to five games as he earned his 19th win of the season. He has allowed just one goal in five of his past six starts.

It looked like the game would be scoreless after the first period, but the Ads struck with just 14 seconds to play in the opening stanza. Keaton Thompson stopped a clearing attempt, walked the blue line and fired a shot that trickled between the legs of Texas goalie Matt Murray, and Luke Evangelista was there to tap it home for his ninth of the season.

Texas tied the score at one when Mavrik Bourque fired a snapshot from between the wheels that got under the arm of Askarov at 2:36 of the second.

Kiefer Sherwood picked up the game-winner with just under seven minutes to go on his team-leading 21st goal of the season. He found the rebound of a Spencer Stastney shot and got it out of the reach of Murray's right pad.

Askarov and the Admiral ' s defense held stout the rest of the way as the Stars failed e equalizer.

The same two teams get right back at it on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. from Panther Arena.