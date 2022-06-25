Milwaukee Admirals' annual Garage Sale upcoming, items discounted

article

The Milwaukee Admirals annual "Garage Sale" will take place on Tuesday, June 28 and Wednesday, June 29 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Garage Sale will feature game-worn jerseys, new and game-used sticks, and other game-used equipment – all priced significantly below retail value. In addition, Admirals merchandise will be available at a discounted rate.

The sale runs Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. only for full- and half-season ticket members, Build-Your-Own-Plan holders of a 20-pack or more who are on the Admirals365 Plan or paid in full. On Wednesday the sale is open to the general public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans should enter the arena through the main doors off Kilbourn Avenue and proceed into the bowl area for the sale.

All items at the Garage Sale are available on a first come, first served basis. No items are available for sale before the Garage Sale begins.

Season subscriber memberships for the 2022-23 season are on sale now for as low as $20 per month. Fans can get on board, or find more information, on the Admirals' website or by calling the Admirals' office at 414-227-0550.