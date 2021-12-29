Expand / Collapse search

Admirals game Thursday postponed; COVID protocols impact opponent

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Admirals
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Milwaukee Admirals begin the 2021-22 AHL season at home.

MILWAUKEE - Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Rockford IceHogs, the Milwaukee Admirals game against the IceHogs – scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena – has been postponed, the AHL announced Wednesday.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

Fans who have tickets for the game to the game can:

  • Use the ticket for the make-up date, which is yet to be determined. To do this, fans should simply use the ticket originally printed for Dec. 30.
  • Exchange the ticket for a ticket to any of the Admirals' seven January 2022 home games. Exchanges can be made be at the Admirals office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave in the basement of the Milwaukee Theatre or at the Panther Arena Box Office.

The Admirals Cowbell giveaway, presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, will now happen on Friday, Jan. 7, and Pat McCurdy’s performance has been moved to Saturday, Jan. 29th.

For questions, fans should contact the Admirals' office at 414-227-0550 or email tickets@milwaukeeadmirals.com.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Packers, Vikings at Lambeau Field: Prime-time showdown in Titletown
article

Packers, Vikings at Lambeau Field: Prime-time showdown in Titletown

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings square off in a prime-time contest at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Former Packer Ahman Green talks title chances, Rodgers' future
article

Former Packer Ahman Green talks title chances, Rodgers' future

FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with former Packer Ahman Green to get his thoughts on how far this year's team can go.

John Madden dies, Wisconsin reacts to icon's passing

NFL icon John Madden died Tuesday at age 85. Sports fans in Wisconsin shared their stories, memories and appreciation.