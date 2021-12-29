Admirals game Thursday postponed; COVID protocols impact opponent

article

Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Rockford IceHogs, the Milwaukee Admirals game against the IceHogs – scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena – has been postponed, the AHL announced Wednesday.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

Fans who have tickets for the game to the game can:

Use the ticket for the make-up date, which is yet to be determined. To do this, fans should simply use the ticket originally printed for Dec. 30.

Exchange the ticket for a ticket to any of the Admirals' seven January 2022 home games. Exchanges can be made be at the Admirals office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave in the basement of the Milwaukee Theatre or at the Panther Arena Box Office.

The Admirals Cowbell giveaway, presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, will now happen on Friday, Jan. 7, and Pat McCurdy’s performance has been moved to Saturday, Jan. 29th.

For questions, fans should contact the Admirals' office at 414-227-0550 or email tickets@milwaukeeadmirals.com .

