Milwaukee Admirals drop Game 5 to Firebirds

Admirals netminder Devin Cooley was stellar in net again stopping 23 of the 25 shots he faced, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped a 2-1 decision to Coachella Valley in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

The Ads now trail the best-of-seven series three games to two with game six set for Monday night back in Palm Desert, CA.

The first period was all Ads as they outshot Coachella 14-5 in the first period and scored the only goal of the frame on a Kiefer Sherwood power-play marker at 12:03. His one-timer from just above the left hashmarks beat Coachella goalie Joey Daccord five-hole for his third of the playoffs, and it marked the first time this series that the Admirals scored the game’s first goal.

As much as the first period belonged to Milwaukee, the second period went the way of the Firebirds as they had 14 shots to the Ads' six and scored a pair of goals beginning with Brogan Rafferty’s 1:22 into the frame. Max McCormick gave Coachella the lead with 3:17 to go in the period with his team-best 12th of the playoffs.

The Ads pressed in the third period and had 82 seconds of 6-on-5 time with Cooley pulled at the end of the game but couldn’t solve Daccord and lost on home ice for just the third time this post-season.

Milwaukee will look to stay alive in the series when they travel to Arcisure Arena for Game 6 on Monday night at 9 p.m. CT. Game 7, if necessary, would be on Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT.

The Admirals will host a viewing party for Game 6 at Steny’s Tavern on 2nd and National Ave.