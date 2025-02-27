article

The Brief The Milwaukee Cowbells will attempt to set a world record for the most cowbells rung at one time. The team will attempt to set the record during a game against the Iowa Wild. The current world record of 5,748 was set back in 2003, according to the team.



The Milwaukee Cowbells – otherwise known as the Admirals – will attempt to set a world record on Friday for the most cowbells rung at one time.

What's next:

For the second time this week, the Admirals will take the ice Friday as the Milwaukee Cowbells. The team hosts the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. and will try to set the record during the game.

The team said the world record attempt will take place during the media time out, after the 10-minute mark of the second period.

By the numbers:

The current world record of 5,748 was set back in 2003 at Mississippi State, according to the team. The first 6,000 fans to attend Friday's game will receive a cowbell courtesy Potawatomi Sportsbook.

Big picture view:

The Milwaukee Cowbells abbreviated-rebrand began on Tuesday night and featured "More Cowbell" specialty jerseys inspired by the 25th Anniversary of the famous Saturday Night Live skit featuring Will Ferrell.

Those jerseys are available for bid via silent auction and will be given out by the players to the winning bidder following the game on Friday.