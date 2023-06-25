Menomonee Falls pitcher Zach Wolfram also competitive disc golfer

Menomonee Falls High School pitcher Zach Wolfram says tee ball helped to grow his love for the game of baseball, but baseball is not his only competitive sport.

Wolfram talked with FOX6 News about getting his start with tee ball.

"I would hit it over the fence a couple times, but in tee ball rules, it would only be a single," said Wolfram. "That definitely helped me love the game more; just being out there on the tee ball field. I was still one of the best players, hitting dingers, even if they were only singles."

Out on the mound, his confidence can't be shaken.

"Every time I step on the mound, I know I am the best one out there, and I don't let any hitter tell me otherwise," said Wolfram. "I am just going to keep throwing my fastball, and then it is just going to blow right by them. I am a heavy fastball guy. My slider is pretty gross right now, and then I just mix in a change-up to throw them off a little bit."

Another sport that has captured Wolfram's heart is disc golf.

"The first tournament I played, I took first place, which was really cool because I didn't know where I would stand amongst other people, and then the next tournament I did, I joined a higher tier, and then took second in that one," said Wolfram. "It is just, joining tournaments was a lot of fun. Not making money with it yet, but soon, I will, and hopefully, become a pro one day. Disc golf is definitely different than other everyday frisbees that you throw at the beach with your friends or the ultimate disc. You got to be able to know what the disc will do for you, even if it is a hyzer or an anhyzer, overstable disc, understable disc."

Outside of sports, Wolfram likes to connect with young people and serve as a role model.

"We have been reading to some second-graders at a local elementary school," said Wolfram. "Just seeing the smiles on their faces just means so much to me. Means a whole lot that we can make such an impact."

Wolfram's future plans include attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to study business education.

"My freshman year at my high school, I joined the Business Academy," said Wolfram. "All the classes I have taken just helped me know what I wanted to do when I grow up, and something in the business field definitely felt right."