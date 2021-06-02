McIntosh named UW Athletic Director

article

Chris McIntosh, University of Wisconsin–Madison deputy athletic director and a decorated student-athlete who captained two of the most celebrated teams in Badgers history, has been named to the post of director of athletics, Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced on Wednesday, June 2.

Blank will introduce McIntosh at a 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday event at the Kohl Center.

A news release says since 2017, McIntosh has overseen the day-to-day operations of the department, student-athlete recruitment, business development, human resources and strategic planning.

As part of his athletic career, McIntosh captained the 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowl teams, two of the most storied teams in Badgers history. He was a consensus NCAA All-American in 1999 and 22nd pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, playing professionally for the Seattle Seahawks until 2004. He is a member of the Badgers Hall of Fame.

The release goes on to say McIntosh holds a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and applied economics, both from UW–Madison. Before returning to campus, he launched a number of successful new business startups.

