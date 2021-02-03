Expand / Collapse search

Marquette hopes to add limited fans for men's basketball games

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Marquette Golden Eagles
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE - Marquette Athletics is working with the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum on a plan to bring select fans back to the downtown arena, according to a Feb. 3 news release.

All three entities, the athletic department said, are working with the Milwaukee Health Department on a plan, in accordance with new gathering limit guidelines for entertainment venues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If approved, family members of men's basketball student-athletes and staff would be allowed to attend games at Fiserv Forum as early as Feb. 6.

The City of Milwaukee's new public health guidelines, announced on Tuesday, are effective beginning Friday, Feb. 5. The athletic department will also coordinate efforts with university officials to evaluate family attendance at other home events on campus, as well as the opportunity to welcome a pre-determined amount of fans based on facility capacity and location.

The only future men's basketball home game currently remaining on the schedule following Saturday's matchup with Creighton is March 6 against Xavier. The March contest will be National Marquette Day at home and Senior Day, honoring Jamal Cain, Theo John and Koby McEwen.

