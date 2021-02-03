The Weeknd takes the stage at Fiserv Forum in January 2022

article
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: The Weeknd attends the premiere of A24's "Uncut Gems" at The Dome at ArcLight Hollywood on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
MILWAUKEE - The Weeknd will perform at Fiserv Forum as part of his After Hours World Tour on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Monday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased HERE.
The worldwide tour announcement comes just days ahead of the multi-platinum singer’s headlining Super Bowl performance, and also includes a handful of rescheduled dates shifting from 2021 to be a part of the After Hours World Tour in 2022.
