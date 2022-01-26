Marquette beats Seton Hall

Justin Lewis scored a career-high 33 points to go along with nine rebounds and six assists, and No. 22 Marquette beat Seton Hall 73-63 on Wednesday night.

Lewis, a redshirt freshman coming off Big East Player of the Week honors, was averaging 15.8 points coming into the game for the Golden Eagles (15-6, 7-3 Big East), who have now won seven straight.

Jamir Harris scored 16 points and Jared Rhoden had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (12-7, 3-6).

Marquette shot 50%, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, in the first half and led 38-21 at the break. The Golden Eagles held Seton Hall to 24% shooting in the first half.

Lewis' emphatic dunk on a pass from Stevie Mitchell made it 61-40 with 9:35 to play. Seton Hall made it closer after that, going on a 16-4 run to cut Marquette's lead to single digits, and the Pirates got within six points twice in the final minute.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, another freshman, was the only other Marquette player in double figures with 10 points.