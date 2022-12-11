Marquette beats Notre Dame 79-64

article

Kam Jones scored 25 points, Oso Ighodaro added a double-double and Marquette breezed to a 79-64 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday.

Jones sank half of his 20 shots with four 3-pointers for the Golden Eagles (8-3). Ighodaro added 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 14 points and Tyler Kolek scored 11 with six assists.

Nate Laszewski paced the Fighting Irish (7-3) with 20 points and seven rebounds. JJ Starling scored 12.

Ighodaro had 10 points and 10 rebounds to guide Marquette to a 34-29 lead at halftime.

The Golden Eagles scored the first seven points of the second half to push their lead to 12. Ighodaro's rebound dunk gave Marquette its largest lead 77-57 with 2:57 left to play.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series between former Big East Conference rivals 81-38. Marquette won for just the 14th time in 62 games on Notre Dame’s home floor.

Notre Dame inducted former Fighting Irish standout John Shumate, a two-time All American from 1971-74, into its Ring of Honor at halftime. Shumate averaged a double-double for his career — 22.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. On Jan. 19, 1974, Shumate had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Irish to a 71-70 victory over UCLA, snapping the Bruins' record 88-game win streak.