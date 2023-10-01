Last Brewers game of the season, fans ready for October baseball

The Milwaukee Brewers played their final game of the regular season Sunday, Oct. 1, beating the Chicago Cubs 4-0.

The Brewers already punched their ticket to the postseason, so there was some glimmer of hope for Cubs fans coming into the last three-game set of the season, but now, it might just be about bragging rights.

During the final game of the season, fans said they hope for fireworks in October as the Brewers hunt for the commissioner's trophy.

"This is a traveling trophy between the Chicago German-American Police Association and the Milwaukee German-American Police Association, and hopefully, it stays in Milwaukee for one more year," said Peter Graber, retired MPD officer.

This was a different competition among fan bases separated by about 90 miles.

"So whoever wins the game today takes the trophy home with them," said Graber.

The tradition that goes back 14 years.

"You can’t tailgate at Wrigley, but you can tailgate here, so we have a tailgate party every year, with the exception of 2020," said Graber. "COVID-19, German-American Police Association zero."

It was a beautiful day for baseball, with food, drinks and friendship.

"They didn’t want to invite me because I’m not a Cubs fan," said Olga Castro.

At the end of the day, playoff baseball is coming to only one of these cities.

"The young guys are hungry, and the pitching staff is coming around and looking solid," said Jr. Rivera. "I think we got a good shot."

The parting shot at the Cubs was, perhaps, a little sweeter.

"And they’re going home after today, win or lose, and hopefully, they’ll lose today, too," said Rivera.

As another baseball season comes to a close, there's always next year for some, but for Brewers fans, the time is now.