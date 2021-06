article

The Packers invited Wisconsin and Notre Dame on Twitter to play at Lambeau Field and the two schools agreed to meet on September 5, 2026.

The Badgers and Fighting Irish will face off this upcoming season on September 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Advertisement

UW is 6-8-2 against Notre Dame, but the two sides have not met since 1964.