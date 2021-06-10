Lambeau Field returns to full capacity for games, events

article

The Green Bay Packers confirmed Thursday, June 10 plans to host fans at full capacity at games and various events this summer and fall, including the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Training Camp and Family Night.

According to a press release, fans who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, but the organization will continue to ask guests who are unvaccinated to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks. Proof of vaccination will not be required.

"The Packers are planning for the season and the various activities that annually help all of us get excited for the return of football," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. "We continue to encourage individuals to follow CDC recommendations, including getting vaccinated, as it greatly reduces risk of viral infection and transmission in fully vaccinated individuals. We look forward to once again experiencing the incredible atmosphere our fans provide at training camp, games and events."

While the schedule for Packers Training Camp is still being finalized, fans can mark their calendars for several upcoming events:

Annual Meeting of Shareholders is set for 11 a.m. on Monday, July 26. The event will be held in Lambeau Field, rain or shine. Further information about the meeting can be found at Theis set for 11 a.m. on Monday, July 26. The event will be held in Lambeau Field, rain or shine. Further information about the meeting can be found at packers.com/community/shareholders

Packers 5K Run/Walk , presented by Bellin Health will return this year on Saturday, July 24, with a computer-timed run highlighted by a neighborhood route that ultimately takes participants into Lambeau Field and around the famed gridiron. The Packers also will continue the tradition of hosting a 1K Kids Run, presented by Polaris on Friday, July 23. Fans can register for both events at Thewill return this year on Saturday, July 24, with a computer-timed run highlighted by a neighborhood route that ultimately takes participants into Lambeau Field and around the famed gridiron. The Packers also will continue the tradition of hosting a 1K Kids Run, presented by Polaris on Friday, July 23. Fans can register for both events at runsignup.com/Race/WI/GreenBay/GreenBayPackers5KRunWalk.

Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health is set for Saturday, Aug. 7. More information about this event will be announced soon, including the on-sale date for tickets and details about accompanying festivities.

Packers Training Camp, presented by Bellin Health, will begin the last week of July, with dates and times to be announced soon.

Additionally, the Lambeau Field Atrium has resumed regular hours, with the Packers Pro Shop now open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The Packers Hall of Fame is also now open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Lambeau Field Stadium Tours also are back in action, with Classic Tours now being offered and more tour options available in the coming weeks. Fans can visit packershofandtours.com to purchase tour tickets.