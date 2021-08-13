Packers preseason: Lambeau Field game day reminders

article

Lambeau Field is set to welcome fans for Saturday’s preseason matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans – the first preseason game at Lambeau Field since 2019.

After a canceled preseason, and a regular season with no and then limited fans in the stands, the team reminds fans that there have been changes. Here's what fans can expect on game day.

Tickets and payment

Fans are reminded that all tickets are mobile-only, as the Packers have transitioned to mobile tickets. Mobile tickets allow for safe, secure ticketing and help prevent fraud, while also allowing for direct and instantaneous communication between the team and the fans coming to each game.

Other than parking, which is cash-only, fans should note that Lambeau Field and all of its businesses are now cashless. Those who do not have credit/debit cards or contactless payment solutions can use a cash-to-card conversion station located in the Atrium.

Lambeau Field

COVID-19 and safety

The Packers encourage all game attendees to follow updated CDC guidelines. To learn about how the latest CDC recommendations apply to Lambeau Field, more information is available packers.com/community/covid. The Packers will not require guests to wear masks.

Fans are reminded of the stadium safety policy. No bags or purses will be allowed inside Lambeau Field unless they are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and are no larger than 12" by 6" by 12". Stadium cushions are not allowed as a part of the policy; however, stadium seats and stadium pads that contain no pockets or zippers and are 18" wide or smaller are allowed.

All fans entering Lambeau Field on gamedays will use walk-through metal detectors.

Parking and entry

The Lambeau Field parking lots will open Saturday at 3 p.m., with stadium gates opening at 5 p.m. The Atrium will be open to ticket holders at 1 p.m. via the American Family Insurance Gate, with exit/re-entry ticket scanning until 3 p.m.

Fans can visit the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, the permanent tailgating and event structure in the stadium’s east side parking lot. The space hosts ticketed and non-ticketed guests alike and will feature live music from the band The Cuz, as well as food, beverages and a tailgating atmosphere.

Fans entering all stadium gates will receive magnetic game schedules, compliments of Cenex.

Game day recognitions

The game is the inaugural "Packers Give Back Game" which will annually support a benefiting charity from Wisconsin. This year, the game will honor Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wisconsin. Hundreds of youth called "Littles" will receive a free bus ride to the game, enjoy a special tailgate party with their mentors, called "Bigs," and cheer on the team in a designated Big Brothers Big Sisters area in the north end zone.

Prior to the national anthem, the Packers and WPS Health Solutions will be recognizing U.S. Air Force Veteran Rob Sehi and his family through Operation Fan Mail on the video boards. Local singer Sarah Saari will sing the national anthem.

Also in attendance Saturday will be up to 1,000 health care workers, who received free tickets to the game in appreciation of their work during the pandemic. They’ll be recognized during halftime of the game.

Saturday’s game is a part of the Back to Football campaign, presented by Bellin Health. Other components of the campaign include Packers training camp and Packers Family Night. For more game day information, visit the Packers website..