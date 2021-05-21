Lambeau Field: Masks not required for visitors to NFL stadium

article

The Green Bay Packers announced on Friday, May 21 that the team has updated the COVID-19 protocols for visitors to Lambeau Field and Titletown.

A news release says the organization is no longer requiring that masks be worn by visitors who have been fully vaccinated. However, guests who are unvaccinated are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing while visiting indoor locations such as the Lambeau Field Atrium or Titletown facilities.

For now, Packers, Titletown and Delaware North staff members will continue wearing masks for the foreseeable future when interacting with members of the public or working in spaces that are open to the public.

This decision has also been made in consultation with local public health officials and medical experts, as well as the NFL. The Packers encourage everyone age 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can; the Lambeau Field vaccination site is now located in the stadium’s south end in the Terrace Suites on the fifth floor. No appointment is necessary, and the site is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and is closed Sundays.

These protocols are subject to change depending on the latest recommendations from health officials.

