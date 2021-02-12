JJ Watt, Texans part ways: 'I wanted you to hear this directly from me'

article

J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans have "mutually agreed to part ways," ending the tenure of the face of the franchise and adding another huge change to an offseason filled with upheaval.

The announcement came in a tweet from Watt himself.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has spent his entire career with the Texans after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft.

The defensive end had one year remaining on a 6-year, $100 million contract.

Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair issued the following statement:

"Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love. J.J.'s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise's history. I told J.J. earlier this week that we will forever consider him a Texan. We take solace in knowing that this is not a goodbye but a 'see you soon.' For now, we will build upon the foundation that J.J. created here and forge ahead with our unwavering mission to bring a championship to our city, create memorable experiences for our fans and do great things for Houston."

Watt's complete statement (in video)

I wanted to do this on video as opposed to putting out a statement or doing a press conference or anything like that because I want you guys to hear it directly from me.

I want to speak directly to you and the city of Houston so you can hear the words straight from my mouth.

I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release -- and we have mutally agreed to part ways at this time.

I came here ten years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who really had never been to Texas before. And now, I can't imagine my life without Texas in it.

The way that you guys have treated me, besides draft night, I mean you guys booed me on draft night. But every day after that you treated me like family. And I truly feel like you're my family.

Since that day, I have tried to do everything in my power to work and earn your respect and try and make you proud on and off the field.

You guys have given me everything and more and I can only hope that you feel like I've given everything I have.

The city of Houston has been unbelievable to me. It's where I met my wife. It's where I've met lifelong friends and my teammates. I've had incredible coaches, and training staff and equipment staff and cafeteria workers and the weight room staff, the front office people and people on the streets, people in restaurants, in grocery stores, and showing up at my house.

The connection is special -- and I will never ever take that for granted because I know how rare it is.

I'm excited and looking forward to a new opportunity -- and I've been working extremely hard. But at the same time, it is always tough to move on.

I just want you guys to know that I love you, I appreciate you, I appreciate the McNair family for giving me, drafting me, giving me my first opportunity in the NFL.

Thank you, Houston. I love you.

The Texans selected Watt with the 11th pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and he appeared in 128 games for the team across 10 seasons (2011-20). A five-time Pro Bowl selection and AP First-Team All-Pro (2012-15, 2018), Watt set franchise records in sacks (101.0), tackles for loss (172), quarterback hits (281) and forced fumbles (25) to go along with 531 total tackles, 61 passes defensed and 16 fumble recoveries. He owns the four highest single-season sack totals in team history (2012, 2014, 2015, 2018) and remains the only player in league history who has accumulated at least 15.0 percent of a single franchise's sacks.

Watt is one of only three players in NFL history to win at least three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards, doing so in 2012 and 2014-15. Since entering the NFL in 2011, he leads the league in tackles for loss (172), quarterback hits (281), multi-sack games (26) and sack yards (713.5), while ranking second in sacks (101.0). In 2020, Watt, who led the NFL in sacks twice (2012 and 2015), became the fourth-fastest player in NFL history to total 100.0 sacks, doing so in just his 120th career game.

Along with his contributions on the field, Watt was lauded for his humanitarian efforts after raising more than $40 million for Hurricane Harvey relief in 2017.

Watt’s departure comes in an offseason where the Texans have hired coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio to replace Bill O’Brien, who held both jobs and was fired after the team opened the season 0-4. They're also facing uncertainty at quarterback after star Deshaun Watson requested a trade.

Associated Press contributed to this report.