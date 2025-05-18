INDYCAR's Alex Palou beyond the speedway; highlights most prized trophy

The Brief FOX6's Donovan Long spoke on-on-one with INDYCAR's Alex Palou. Palou talked about his celebrity status and how he stays grounded. The INDYCAR driver also proudly talked about his most prized trophy.



Life has a way of taking you in circles. It can speed up, slow you down or put you on a different course altogether, but in the midst of life's turns, Alex Palou has found direction.

Alex Palou finds direction

What they're saying:

"I'm just a really normal person," said Palou, INDYCAR SERIES Driver. "I'm a normal person, I love my coffee in the morning, my breakfast, and then playing with my daughter."

Palou will tell you he's an average guy, despite having a not-so-average celebrity. He's a three-time INDYCAR SERIES champion, mad history as the first Spaniard to win an INDYCAR title and most recently wont the Sonsio Grand Prix for the third year in a row.

"It's awesome, it's crazy to hear that," said Palou. "When I was a kid, my dream and my goal was just to be a racing driver. I didn't really care where, so to be here in America, in INDYCAR, and being a champion, it feels more than my best dream."

Dream shifts into focus

What we know:

Palou's dream shifted into focus when he was five. He started racing go-karts at a track near his home in Spain, since he said soccer and basketball were a no-go. His drive comes from his dad.

"He's still, to this day, pushing me to try and work more and be able to do better," said Palou.

Despite all that he has accomplished in his career thus far, Palou said he doesn't believe he's at the top of his game. He said he can always improve.

"It's tough to know, right, but I think in all sports you can always get a little bit better," said Palou.

Priceless trophy

Dig deeper:

Palou is on the right track. He's already a winner and has the hardware. But as he told FOX6 following another victory, one particular trophy is priceless.

"Being a dad has been by far the best thing that I could have ever thought," said Palou. "Winning races, it is the best, but it's second best after being a dad."