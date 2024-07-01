IndyCar racer Sting Ray Robb wants to be known for more than his name

He is aware that his unusual name garners attention, but one IndyCar racer wants to become known for much more.

The driver of the No. 41 car in the recent XPEL Grand Prix at Road America is Sting Ray Robb, 22 years old and striving for regular success.

"When it comes to consistency, I think it's a matter of building a relationship with the team," he said. "I think people underestimate the value of the guys that are working on the car back at the garage, the guys in the engineering room that I get to talk to all day, the way they call strategies, the way they build the car, really it makes a difference on race day."

Robb is the rare driver who hails from the Boise, Idaho area. His alma mater, Payette High School, has a rare feature of its own.

"Yeah, the Payette Pirate Dome. We actually have an old weather station, so it looks like a giant golf ball that our gym is in," he said. "That's where I grew up."

Robb also thinks it's fun to have an unusual name.

"I always joke that they were not marine biologists. Being from Idaho, there aren't a lot of oceans around. But they were big Corvette fans," Robb said. "My dad's got a 1966 Corvette in the garage back home that I was named after and their passion for cars obviously poured into me at an early age."

He may be named after a car, but he's pursuing his own path.

"I want to achieve great things here. I want to be successful, and I want to win races and I want to win championships, but along the way, if that is all I do, I will be a failure. So I want to be sure that what I'm doing away from the track is just as important," Robb said. "I want to use this platform to the best of my ability to change lives and at least create some hope for some people."

He will be back in Wisconsin to race at the Milwaukee Mile later this summer. There will be an IndyCar doubleheader at the track Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.