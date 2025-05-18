INDYCAR SERIES experience; FOX6's Donovan Long along for the ride

The Brief FOX6 WakeUp News anchor Donovan Long got the opportunity of a lifetime. Long was embedded with an INDYCAR SERIES racing team – and got the opportunity to ride on the circuit at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



It was a calm morning at the brickyard, but FOX6 WakeUp News anchor Donovan Long's heart rate was racing. He was becoming a professional INDYCAR SERIES driver or at least looking like one.

INDYCAR experience

What we know:

Long was all suited up for his first INDYCAR experience, where he met people from all over the world, like a fan from Ireland.

When it was time to hit the speedway, Long hopped in the car with veteran INDYCAR SERIES driver, Davey Hamilton.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Long caught up with him after the ride.

What they're saying:

"So, down the straightaways, we're right at 180 miles an hour," said Hamilton. "There's two areas that we hit 180, so you're clipping along pretty good."

Davey took Long around the road course. It's located on the infield of the oval. It's an experience he helped get off the ground.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"This two-seater program came about in 2000," said Hamilton. "They were my friends, so I was kind of the first one to test it for them and work it out, and so it's been on and off since 2000, but really the last 10 to 12 years I've been full-time."

Full-time passion

Dig deeper:

Racing is Hamilton's full-time passion that started with his dad and kept going.

"I love the sport," said Hamilton. "I grew up, I'm a second generation my son races now, so I have a third generation driver doing it, and I just love it."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Whether it analyzing drivers on the radio or bringing fans, like Long, up to speed, Hamilton's love for motorsports shows no signs of slowing down.

"I stay active," said Hamilton.