IndyCar returns to Milwaukee Mile

The Brief For the first time in nearly a decade, the IndyCar circuit returned to the Milwaukee Mile over the holiday weekend. Drivers and fans alike hope this reunion is just the start of a long-term relationship.



For the first time in nearly a decade, the IndyCar circuit returned to America's legendary oval, the Milwaukee Mile, on the last night of August and the first day of September.

Fitting, because this is a bridge between the historic track and the resurgence in popularity of the series.

Drivers and fans alike hope this reunion is just the start of a long-term relationship.

Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game.