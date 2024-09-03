Expand / Collapse search

IndyCar returns to Milwaukee Mile

By
Published  September 3, 2024 9:55pm CDT
Beyond the Game
FOX6 News Milwaukee

IndyCar Series returns to Milwaukee Mile

For the first time in nearly a decade, the IndyCar Series returned to America's legendary oval, the Milwaukee Mile.

MILWAUKEE - For the first time in nearly a decade, the IndyCar circuit returned to America's legendary oval, the Milwaukee Mile, on the last night of August and the first day of September.

Fitting, because this is a bridge between the historic track and the resurgence in popularity of the series.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Drivers and fans alike hope this reunion is just the start of a long-term relationship.

Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game.