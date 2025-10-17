High School Blitz 2025: Week 9 action wraps up regular season
MILWAUKEE - After two months of grueling competition, the final week of the regular season arrived for high school football teams across southeast Wisconsin. Before the postseason, conference crowns and playoff spots were secured.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was New Berlin Eisenhower vs. New Berlin West. Featured games for Week 9 included: Badger vs. Union Grove, Waterford vs. Burlington, Shoreland Lutheran vs. Racine St. Catherine's, Wayland Academy vs. St. John's Northwestern Academy, Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee Reagan and Homestead vs. West Bend West.
See Leach's Lens, Touchdown Tommy and more.
The Source: FOX6 Sports gathered information for this story from area high school football games.