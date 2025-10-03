High School Blitz 2025: Week 7 smiles reign supreme
MILWAUKEE - Smiles reigned supreme on World Smile Day as football teams competed across southeast Wisconsin on Friday night.
The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Arrowhead vs. Mukwonago. Featured games for Week 7 included: Shoreland Lutheran vs. Martin Luther, Racine St. Catherine's vs. University School, West Allis Hale vs. Marquette, Kingdom Prep Lutheran vs. Racine Lutheran, Milwaukee Bay View vs. Milwaukee Pulaski and Brookfield Central vs. Brookfield East.
The Source: FOX6 Sports gathered information for this story from area high school football games.