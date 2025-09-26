High School Blitz 2025: Week 6 defined by harmony, responsibility
MILWAUKEE - The number six symbolizes harmony, balance and responsibility – defining everything shown on the field for Week 6 of the Wisconsin high school football season.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Franklin vs. Kenosha Bradford. Featured games for Week 6 included: Greenfield vs. Grafton, Plymouth vs. Port Washington, West Bend West vs. Nicolet, Milwaukee Pulaski vs. Milwaukee Riverside and Mukwonago vs. Pewaukee.
See Leach's Lens, Touchdown Tommy and more.
The Source: FOX6 Sports gathered information for this story from area high school football games.