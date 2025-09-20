High School Blitz 2025: Week 5 is perfect sendoff to summer

What a perfect sendoff to summer! Familiar foes faced off as the regular season hit the midway point of high school football.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Wauwatosa West at Wauwatosa East. Featured games for Week 4 included: Greendale at Greenfield, Whitnall at Wisconsin Lutheran, Oak Creek at Franklin, Racine Park at Racine Case, Milwaukee Riverside versus Milwaukee South, and Whitefish Bay at Cedarburg.

