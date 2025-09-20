Expand / Collapse search

High School Blitz 2025: Week 5 is perfect sendoff to summer

By and
Published  September 20, 2025 12:13am CDT
High School Blitz
FOX6 News Milwaukee
High School Blitz: Week 5 (Sept. 19, 2025)

High School Blitz: Week 5 (Sept. 19, 2025)

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Wauwatosa West versus Wauwatosa East. It is Week 5 of the Wisconsin high school football season.

MILWAUKEE - What a perfect sendoff to summer! Familiar foes faced off as the regular season hit the midway point of high school football.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Wauwatosa West at Wauwatosa East. Featured games for Week 4 included: Greendale at Greenfield, Whitnall at Wisconsin Lutheran, Oak Creek at Franklin, Racine Park at Racine Case, Milwaukee Riverside versus Milwaukee South, and Whitefish Bay at Cedarburg.  

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Source: FOX6 Sports gathered information for this story from area high school football games.

High School BlitzSportsHigh School Sports