High School Blitz 2025: Week 4 features inspiring performances

The Brief Week 4's Friday night games fell on the National Day of Encouragment. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Homestead vs. Whitefish Bay.



Sept. 12, also known as National Day of Encouragement, is a day dedicated to inspiring and supporting those around you. That's exactly what happened on football fields throughout the area on Friday night.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Homestead vs. Whitefish Bay. Featured games for Week 4 included: St. Francis vs. Pius XI, Cedarburg vs. Nicolet, Bradley Tech vs. Reagan, Reedsville vs. Brookfield Academy and Lake Country Lutheran vs. Racine St. Catherine's.

See Leach's Lens, Touchdown Tommy and more.