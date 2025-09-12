Expand / Collapse search

High School Blitz 2025: Week 4 features inspiring performances

By and
Published  September 12, 2025 11:03pm CDT
High School Blitz
FOX6 News Milwaukee
High School Blitz: Week 4 (Sept. 12, 2025)

High School Blitz: Week 4 (Sept. 12, 2025)

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Homestead vs. Whitefish Bay. It is Week 4 of the Wisconsin high school football season.

The Brief

    • Week 4's Friday night games fell on the National Day of Encouragment.
    • The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Homestead vs. Whitefish Bay.

MILWAUKEE - Sept. 12, also known as National Day of Encouragement, is a day dedicated to inspiring and supporting those around you. That's exactly what happened on football fields throughout the area on Friday night.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Homestead vs. Whitefish Bay. Featured games for Week 4 included: St. Francis vs. Pius XI, Cedarburg vs. Nicolet, Bradley Tech vs. Reagan, Reedsville vs. Brookfield Academy and Lake Country Lutheran vs. Racine St. Catherine's. 

See Leach's Lens, Touchdown Tommy and more.

The Source: FOX6 Sports gathered information for this story from area high school football games.

High School BlitzSportsHigh School Sports