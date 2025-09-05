High School Blitz 2025: Familiar foes face off in Week 3

The Brief Students are back in school, and they packed the stands for Week 3. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Sussex Hamilton vs. Brookfield East.



The wind of change is blowing through southeast Wisconsin. Students are back in school, and they packed the stands for Week 3. Familiar foes faced off and rivalries renewed as conference play began.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Sussex Hamilton vs. Brookfield East. Featured games for Week 3 included: St. Thomas More vs. Shoreland Lutheran, Racine St. Catherine's vs. Brown Deer, Racine Lutheran vs. Kenosha St. Joseph, Oak Creek vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, Kenosha Bradford vs. Kenosha Tremper, and Milwaukee King vs. Obama SCTE.

See Leach's Lens, Touchdown Tommy and more.