High School Blitz 2025: Teams begin building identities in Week 2

Wisconsin high school football teams are starting to get a feel of who they are, and Week 2's matchups will go a long way in helping them understand their identity.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Slinger vs. Badger. Featured games for Week 2 included: Brookfield Central vs. Franklin, Marquette vs. Fond du Lac, New Berlin West vs. Milwaukee Reagan, Wisconsin Lutheran vs. Whitefish Bay, Oak Creek vs. Muskego, Racine Lutheran vs. Greendale Martin Luther and Oconto Falls vs. St. Mary's Springs.

