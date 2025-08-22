High School Blitz 2025: Week 1 action ends long wait for football

The Brief Week 1 of the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season has finally arrived. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Arrowhead vs. Marquette.



The long, arduous wait is finally over. Since the final state championship trophy was awarded at Camp Randall Stadium last November, the Friday night lights have been dark. But this Friday, all around Wisconsin, the lights were back.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Arrowhead vs. Marquette. Featured games for Week 1 included: Menomonee Falls vs. Slinger, Fond du Lac vs. Hartford and St. Francis vs. Milwaukee Reagan.

