Expand / Collapse search

High School Blitz 2025: Week 1 action ends long wait for football

By and
Published  August 22, 2025 11:04pm CDT
High School Blitz
FOX6 News Milwaukee
High School Blitz: Week 1 (Aug. 22, 2025)

High School Blitz: Week 1 (Aug. 22, 2025)

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Arrowhead vs. Marquette. It is the Week 1 of the Wisconsin high school football season.

The Brief

    • Week 1 of the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season has finally arrived.
    • The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Arrowhead vs. Marquette.

MILWAUKEE - The long, arduous wait is finally over. Since the final state championship trophy was awarded at Camp Randall Stadium last November, the Friday night lights have been dark. But this Friday, all around Wisconsin, the lights were back.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Arrowhead vs. Marquette. Featured games for Week 1 included: Menomonee Falls vs. Slinger, Fond du Lac vs. Hartford and St. Francis vs. Milwaukee Reagan.

See Leach's Lens, Touchdown Tommy and more.

Featured

FOX One launches: Stream FOX live sports, news and entertainment anywhere
article

FOX One launches: Stream FOX live sports, news and entertainment anywhere

FOX One is now live. Watch live sports, news, and entertainment in one app. Plans from $19.99/month with a 7-day free trial.

The Source: FOX6 Sports gathered information for this story from area high school football games.

High School BlitzSportsHigh School Sports