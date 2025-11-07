High School Blitz 2025: Winning teams advance to semifinals

The Brief Wisconsin high school football teams competed in the Level 3 playoffs on Friday. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Sussex Hamilton vs. Arrowhead.



Thirty-two teams in each division started the Wisconsin high school football tournament. After Friday night's Level 3 playoffs, only four remain.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Sussex Hamilton vs. Arrowhead. Featured games for Level 3 included: Badger vs. Muskego, Union Grove vs. West De Pere, Monona Grove vs. Homestead, Whitefish Bay vs. Martin Luther, and Cedar Grove-Belgium vs. Manitowoc Lutheran.

See Leach's Lens, Touchdown Tommy and more.