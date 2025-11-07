High School Blitz 2025: Winning teams advance to semifinals
MILWAUKEE - Thirty-two teams in each division started the Wisconsin high school football tournament. After Friday night's Level 3 playoffs, only four remain.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Sussex Hamilton vs. Arrowhead. Featured games for Level 3 included: Badger vs. Muskego, Union Grove vs. West De Pere, Monona Grove vs. Homestead, Whitefish Bay vs. Martin Luther, and Cedar Grove-Belgium vs. Manitowoc Lutheran.
See Leach's Lens, Touchdown Tommy and more.
The Source: FOX6 Sports gathered information for this story from area high school football games.