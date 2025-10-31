Expand / Collapse search

High School Blitz 2025: Teams creep closer to titles on Halloween

Published  October 31, 2025 11:44pm CDT
High School Blitz 2025: Level 2 playoffs (Oct. 31, 2025)

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Martin Luther vs. Whitnall. It is the Level 2 playoffs of the Wisconsin high school football season.

MILWAUKEE - The trick is to run, pass and defend your way to a win. The treat? Advancing one step closer to a state championship. On Halloween night, the Level 2 playoffs took place on high school football fields around Wisconsin.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Martin Luther vs. Whitnall. Featured games for Level 2 included: Brookfield East vs. Arrowhead, Bay Port vs. Milwaukee Reagan, Elkhorn vs. Homestead, Slinger vs. Notre Dame, Whitefish Bay vs. Port Washington, Merrill vs. Grafton and Wittenburg-Birnamwood vs. Lake Country Lutheran.

The Source: FOX6 Sports gathered information for this story from area high school football games.

