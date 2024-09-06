High School Blitz 2024: Week 3 brings cooler temps, hot plays
MILWAUKEE - Week 3 of the high school football season in southeast Wisconsin brought cooler temps and hot plays. It definitely felt a little more like fall.
THe FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Dominican and Cudahy. Also featured were the following matchups:
- Living Word Lutheran at St. Francis
- Racine Horlick at Racine Park
- Homestead at Nicolet
- Slinger at Hartford
- Martin Luther at University School
- Milwaukee King at Bradley Tech