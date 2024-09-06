Expand / Collapse search

High School Blitz 2024: Week 3 brings cooler temps, hot plays

By , and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 6, 2024 10:52pm CDT
High School Blitz: Week 3 (Sept. 6, 2024)

It is week 3 of the 2024 Wisconsin high school football season.

MILWAUKEE - Week 3 of the high school football season in southeast Wisconsin brought cooler temps and hot plays. It definitely felt a little more like fall.   

THe FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Dominican and Cudahy. Also featured were the following matchups:

  • Living Word Lutheran at St. Francis
  • Racine Horlick at Racine Park
  • Homestead at Nicolet
  • Slinger at Hartford
  • Martin Luther at University School
  • Milwaukee King at Bradley Tech