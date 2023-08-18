High School Blitz 2023: Year begins with big nonconference bouts

This is the night where optimism reigns, a long and sometimes arduous journey begins and dreams start to come true.

It's the start of the high school football season where we begin with summer and end on the verge of winter.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Milwaukee King visiting Nicolet.

Also in action were Germantown vs. Homestead, Racine Horlick vs. Kettle Moraine, Wilmot Union vs. Kenosha Bradford, St. Mary's Springs vs. Lake Country Lutheran, and Brookfield Academy vs. University School.

The FOX6 High School Blitz named its Fan of the Week as St. Mary's Springs senior Ellie Judkins.