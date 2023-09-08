High School Blitz 2023: Week 4 features state title contenders

According to numerology, the number four is associated with stability, balance, structure and dependability.

Welcome to the Week 4 edition of the FOX6 High School Blitz where all four aspects are represented in match ups around southeastern Wisconsin.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Catholic Memorial visiting Pewaukee.

Also in action were West Allis Hale vs. Brookfield Central, Greenfield vs. Wisconsin Lutheran, West Bend West vs. Whitefish Bay, Milwaukee Hamilton vs. Milwaukee Rufus King, and Watertown Luther Prep vs. University School.

The FOX6 High School Blitz named its Fan of the Week as Wisco senior Jake Ross.