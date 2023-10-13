High School Blitz 2023: Rain does not put damper on playoff push

Nine weeks after opening the football season in perfect August weather, the curtain comes down on the regular season tonight in decidedly less desirable conditions.

This is Week 9 of the FOX6 High School Blitz.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Muskego visiting Kettle Moraine.

Also in action were Westosha Central vs. Badger, Catholic Memorial vs. Tosa West, Milwaukee Reagan vs. Milwaukee South, Racine St. Catherine's vs. University School, Kenosha St. Joseph vs. Racine Lutheran, and St. Mary's Springs vs. Winnebago Lutheran.

The FOX6 High School Blitz named its Fan of the Week as Westosha Central senior Lauryn Beusing.