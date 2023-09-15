High School Blitz 2023: Division 1 powerhouses battle in Week 5

As William Lyon Phelps said, "a well-ordered life is like climbing tower; the view halfway up is better than the view from the base, and it steadily becomes finer as the horizon expands."

Welcome to the Week 5 edition of the FOX6 High School Blitz where teams have reached the halfway point of the regular season.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Racine Park visiting Racine Case.

Also in action were Mukwonago vs. Muskego, Marquette vs. Menomonee Falls, South Milwaukee vs. Greendale, Milwaukee Madison vs. Milwaukee South, and Racine St. Catherine's vs. Brown Deer.

The FOX6 High School Blitz named its Fan of the Week as Mukwonago senior Matthew Schultz.