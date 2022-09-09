High School Blitz 2022: Teams fight to remain relevant in Week 4

With the late summer weather, this is the week when separation starts to happen in high school football.

Identities have been formed, and conference play enters its second week with teams already fighting to remain relevant in Week 4 of the FOX6 High School Blitz.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Pewaukee visiting Catholic Memorial.

Also in action were Milwaukee Greendale vs. South Milwaukee, Martin Luther vs. Brown Deer, Lake Country Lutheran vs. St. Thomas More, Milwaukee Vincent vs. Milwaukee Pulaski, Homestead vs. Nicolet and Kettle Moraine vs. Oconomowoc.

FOX6 also revealed its third Fan(s) of the Week.