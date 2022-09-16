High School Blitz 2022: In-town rivalries highlight Week 5

Time just keeps racing by as we have reached the midway point of the high school football regular season.

Week 5 of the FOX6 High School Blitz is where more than the standings matter, and trophies are on the line.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Greenfield visiting Grafton.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Also in action were West Allis Hale vs. West Allis Central, New Berlin West vs. New Berlin Eisenhower, Kettle Moraine Lutheran vs. Port Washington, and Hartford vs. Homestead.

FOX6 also revealed its fifth Fan of the Week.