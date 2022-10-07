High School Blitz 2022: Conference titles on the line in Week 8

So much has been given by the players on the field every Friday night.

For some, that could mean their effort will be rewarded with a championship. For others just the opportunity to play is reward enough.

With the playoffs nearing, conference titles are on the verge of being claimed in Week 8 of the FOX6 High School Blitz.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Slinger visiting Hartford Union.

Also in action were Catholic Memorial vs. New Berlin Eisenhower, West Bend East vs. West Bend West, Racine St. Catherine's vs. Martin Luther, Milwaukee Washington vs. Milwaukee Obama SCTE, and Sussex Hamilton vs. Menomonee Falls.

FOX6 also revealed its eighth Fan(s) of the Week.