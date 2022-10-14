High School Blitz 2022: Champions crowned, playoff berths earned

The journey ends for some while others will play another day.

Tonight, though, it's about conference titles and postseason dreams in Week 9 of the FOX6 High School Blitz.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Kettle Moraine visiting Muskego.

Also in action were Brookfield East vs. Sussex Hamilton, Franklin vs. Kenosha Bradford, Lake Country Lutheran vs. Shoreland Lutheran, Racine Lutheran vs. Kenosha St. Joseph, and Pewaukee vs. New Berlin Eisenhower.

FOX6 also revealed its ninth Fan of the Week.